WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israeli | lebanon

Israeli Strike in South Lebanon Kills 10, Hezbollah Fires Back

Israeli Strike in South Lebanon Kills 10, Hezbollah Fires Back

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip Saturday amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday, 17 August 2024 08:24 AM EDT

Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh in south Lebanon, state news agency NNA said on Saturday.

The victims were all Syrian citizens, NNA said, adding that a final toll of the strike would be announced after DNA tests were conducted to determine the identity of the victims.

The Israeli military said the airstrike targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants.

The Israeli strike came after ceasefire talks between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel in Doha paused on Friday with negotiators due to meet again next week.

Hezbollah later said in a statement that it had struck the Ayelet Hashahar Kibbutz in northern Israel in retaliation for the Nabatieh strike.

Two soldiers were wounded in a rocket attack from Lebanon, the Israeli military said, adding that a total of 55 rockets had been fired in latest strikes from Lebanon.

Footage appeared to show Iron Dome interceptions amid the attack.

Ayelet HaShahar is located some 10 kilometers from the Lebanon border, and is not among the towns evacuated among the tensions.

Also on Saturday, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the Qadmous area east of Tyre in south Lebanon, NNA reported, adding that one person was injured. A security source said one person was killed in the motorcycle attack.

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a rocket strike blamed on Hezbollah killed 12 children and teens in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of the Palestinian Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh.

Newsmax staffer Jack Gournel contributed.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh in south Lebanon, state news agency NNA said on Saturday.
israeli, lebanon
301
2024-24-17
Saturday, 17 August 2024 08:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved