Shot Hostage's Mother: 'I Have No Anger Towards the Soldiers'

Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam Haim, who was accidentally shot to death after being identified as a terrorist by IDF troops in Shejaiya, said on Wednesday that she has no anger towards the soldiers and understands the complex situation they were in. In addition, she said that she loves, appreciates and supports the soldiers.

According to Iris, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended Yotam's funeral, told her that her son would receive an honorary decoration from the IDF. She became very emotional because Yotam did not serve in the Israeli army for medical reasons.

Last Friday, it was reported that IDF soldiers accidentally shot and killed Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Samer Fouad al-Talalka from Hura, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am.

The soldiers identified them as being 'suspicious' during an operation in an alley and thought they were terrorists — and therefore shot and killed them. Upon examination of the bodies, it became clear that all three of them were Israeli hostages held by Hamas since Oct. 7.

During searches of the building adjacent to the location where the three hostages were shot, makeshift signs were found with calls for help written using leftover food.

In addition, the IDF troops who were sent to search the house with the inscription "Help!" written on it, identified evidence indicating that the three hostages had indeed been in the building.

