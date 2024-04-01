×
Israeli Forces Arrest Sister of Hamas Chief Haniyeh

Monday, 01 April 2024 10:55 AM EDT

Israeli security forces arrested a sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on suspicion of associating with and supporting Palestinian terrorists.

Police and Israel Security Agency forces detained the unidentified 57-year-old woman, an Israeli citizen who resides in the southern Bedouin town of Tel Sheva.

During a raid on the suspect's home, forces confiscated documents and other materials indicating her involvement in "serious security offenses."

The woman was set to appear on Monday for a hearing at the Beersheva Magistrate's Court.

Reports surfaced last month that Haniyeh's niece had given birth to a premature infant who was being treated at Soroka Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit.

Hamas is holding 134 Israelis hostage in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war.

Haniyeh currently resides in Qatar, which sponsors and shelters the Palestinian terror group's top leaders.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 01 April 2024 10:55 AM
