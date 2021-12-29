×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Israel | israeli defense minister | palestinian president

Israeli Defense Minister Meets With Palestinian President

Benny Gantz sits with his arms folded.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at Chagall State Hall in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. (ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images).

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 08:01 AM

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to strengthen economic and security ties.

The meeting, their second since Abbas hosted Gantz in August in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, was held late on Tuesday at Gantz's home in Israel, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported, a first such trip for Abbas in more than a decade.

Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said the two discussed the "importance of creating a political horizon," for the solution of the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.

"We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasized the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence - for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said on Twitter.

Their talks mark the highest-level public meetings between Abbas and an Israeli minister since Israel's new government was formed in June.

But few see prospects for a resumption of peace talks with Israel's coalition government headed by hawkish Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who opposes Palestinian statehood.

The Palestinians seek an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with a capital in east Jerusalem. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognized internationally and in 2005 pulled out of Gaza, which is now controlled by Islamist armed group Hamas.

Hamas, which has fought several wars with Israel, condemned the Abbas-Gantz talks.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to strengthen economic and security ties. The meeting, their second since Abbas hosted Gantz in August in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, was held late on...
israeli defense minister, palestinian president
253
2021-01-29
Wednesday, 29 December 2021 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved