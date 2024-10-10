WATCH TV LIVE

IDF Targets Hezbollah Weapon Storage Facilities in Lebanon

Thursday, 10 October 2024 08:25 AM EDT

Israeli army video released Thursday shows what the army said are strikes followed by explosions of Hezbollah weapon storage facilities in Lebanon.

Reuters could not independently verify where and when the footage was filmed.

Israeli launched a ground operation into Lebanon on Sept. 30 after almost a year of cross-border fire exchange between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group.

Ground clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, spread along southern Lebanon's mountainous frontier as the Middle East was on high alert awaiting Israel's response to an Iranian missile strike last week.

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday bout potential Israeli retaliation against Iran, in a call both sides described as positive.

