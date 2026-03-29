ADAMA Chemicals Plant in Southern Israel Hit by Iranian Missile or Debris

ADAMA, a maker of active ingredients and crop protection materials, said its Makhteshim plant in southern Israel had been hit either by an Iranian missile or debris from an intercepted missile on Sunday, but no injuries were reported.

ADAMA, part of Chinese-owned Syngenta Group, said the extent of any damage to the plant was not immediately known.

Israel's fire and rescue service said a fire broke out in an industrial area in southern Israel that houses several chemical manufacturing and industrial plants following an Iranian missile attack, likely debris from a missile that was intercepted.

It urged the public to stay away from the Ne'ot Hovav industrial area due to the presence of "hazardous materials" as 34 firefighting crews worked to contain the blaze. It said there was no danger to the public beyond a distance of 800 meters from the industrial area.

"Residents in the vicinity are instructed to remain indoors, close windows and ventilation openings, and follow the instructions of security and emergency forces until full control of the incident is achieved," it said in a statement.

Video and images from the scene released by the fire and rescue service showed a large ball of fire and heavy black smoke as firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran. Multiple waves were fired at Israel on Sunday, though until the fire in the south there had been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Ne'ot Hovav is located about 13 km (8 miles) from Beer Sheva, the largest city in southern Israel. There are several Israeli military bases located in the area.

Last weekend, Iranian missiles struck the southern cities of Arad and Dimona, injuring dozens in one of the worst attacks of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran so far on Israeli soil.