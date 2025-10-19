WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: israel

Israel to Halt Gaza Aid After Accusing Hamas of Ceasefire Violations, Israeli Media Say

Sunday, 19 October 2025 12:00 PM EDT

Israel will suspend the delivery of aid into Gaza until further notice, several Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday, after the government accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel will suspend the delivery of aid into Gaza until further notice, several Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday, after the government accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement....
israel
29
2025-00-19
Sunday, 19 October 2025 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved