Israelis Rally Nationwide Calling for End to Gaza War, Hostage Deal

Demonstrators took to the streets across Israel Sunday calling for an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to release hostages still held by militants, as the military prepares a new offensive.

The protests come more than a week after Israel's security cabinet approved plans to capture Gaza City, following 22 months of war that have created dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

The war was triggered by Palestinian militant group Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, during which 251 people were taken hostage.

Forty-nine captives remain in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

A huge Israeli flag covered with portraits of the remaining captives was unfurled in Tel Aviv's so-called Hostage Square -- which has long been a focal point for protests throughout the war.

Demonstrators also blocked roads, including the highway connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem where they set tires on fire and caused traffic jams, according to local media footage.

Israeli police beefed up forces, saying no "public order disturbances" would be tolerated, later announcing 32 protesters arrested.

Protest organisers and the main campaign group representing the families of hostages also called for a general strike on Sunday -- the first day of the week in Israel.

In Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv, many businesses were shut.

"I think it's time to end the war. It's time to release all of the hostages. And it's time to help Israel recover and move towards a more stable Middle East," said Doron Wilfand, a 54-year-old tour guide, at a rally in Jerusalem.

- 'Shut down the country' -

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group said in a statement that protesters would "shut down the country today (Sunday) with one clear call: Bring back the 50 hostages, end the war".

Their toll includes a soldier killed in a 2014 war whose remains are held by Hamas.

Recent videos released by Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad showing two weak and emaciated captives have heightened concern for the fate of the hostages.

"If we don't bring them back now -– we will lose them forever," the forum said.

Egypt said in recent days mediators were leading a renewed push to secure a 60-day truce that would include hostage release, after the last round of talks in Qatar had ended without a breakthrough.

Viki Cohen, whose son Nimrod is held in Gaza, said in a post on X addressing him: "I hope... you will see how the people of Israel pause life today for you and for the hostages. Stay strong, just a little more."

Some Israeli government members who oppose any deal with Hamas slammed Sunday's demonstrations.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich decried "a perverse and harmful campaign that plays into the hands of Hamas" and calls for "surrender".

Culture Minister Miki Zohar, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, said on X that blocking roads and disrupting daily life was "a reward to the enemy".

Benny Gantz, an opposition leader, condemned the government "attacking the families of the hostages" while "bearing responsibility for the captivity of their children by Hamas for nearly two years".

- Famine warnings -

AFPTV footage showed protesters at a rally in Beeri, a kibbutz near the Gaza border that was one of the hardest-hit communities in the Hamas attack, and Israeli media reported protests in numerous locations across the country.

The Israeli plans to expand the war into Gaza City and nearby refugee camps have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

Israel's Army Radio reported on Sunday that military chief Eyal Zamir was due to review the "plans to conquer Gaza City" in a meeting later in the day.

According to the report, residents would be evacuated before troops encircle the city and finally seize it, beginning "in the coming weeks".

Tens of thousands of reserve soldiers would be called up for the mission, the report added.

Israel on Saturday said it was preparing "to move the population from combat zones to the southern Gaza Strip for their protection".

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli fire on Sunday killed at least seven Palestinians waiting to collect food aid near two sites.

Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 61,897 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza which the United Nations considers reliable.