Israel Military Says Missile Launched from Yemen Was Likely Intercepted

The Israeli military said on Sunday an attempt to intercept an incoming missile launched from Yemen was likely successful after air raid sirens sounded across Israel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Sirens could be heard in Jerusalem around 1816 local time (1516 GMT). The military had initially said two missiles were believed to have been launched from Yemen but shortly afterwards said only one had been fired.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement has launched missiles and drones at Israel since the current war in Gaza began in 2023, saying it was acting in support of Palestinians.

The Houthis had paused their attacks during a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that began in January. Israel broke the ceasefire in March, resuming its campaign in Gaza.

The war began in October 2023 when Hamas led an assault on southern Israeli communities near Gaza, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 captive, according to Israeli officials.

Israel's retaliatory assault has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, while the other 192 were either released during ceasefires or rescued by Israeli forces.