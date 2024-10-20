WATCH TV LIVE

Israel to Take Legal Action Against Macron Over Naval Trade Show Ban

Sunday, 20 October 2024 10:29 AM EDT

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday he had ordered his ministry to start legal proceedings against French President Emmanuel Macron after Paris banned Israeli firms from participating in an upcoming military naval trade show.

The decision to bar Israeli firms is the latest incident in a row fueled by the Macron government's unease over Israel's conduct in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Euronaval, organizer of the Nov. 4-7 event in Paris, said in a statement last week that the French government had informed it that Israeli delegations were not allowed to exhibit stands or show equipment, but could attend the trade show. The decision affected seven firms, it said.

"I have instructed the Foreign Ministry to take legal and diplomatic action against French President ... decision to prevent Israeli companies from showcasing their products at the @SalonEuronaval exhibition in Paris next month," Katz said in a statement on social platform X.

"The boycott of Israeli companies for the second time, or the imposition of unacceptable conditions, are undemocratic measures that are not acceptable between friendly nations. I urge President Macron to cancel them entirely."

