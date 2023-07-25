Israeli Defense Minister Voted on Judicial Overhaul to Stay in Govt

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Israeli media why he voted in favor of the controversial Reasonableness Standard Bill, which the Knesset passed on Monday. The contentious bill will severely limit the judiciary's ability to review government decisions.

"If I were to vote against the law, I would have to resign," Gallant explained. "If I had left, it wouldn't have changed anything. It's best that I stay at the wheel at such a time," the defense minister added.

Gallant has emerged as the moderating voice within the Netanyahu government. The defense minister has been particularly concerned about the divisions the judicial overhaul has caused within the Israel Defense Forces. The Ministry of Defense recently announced that Gallant was trying to reach a wide national consensus, which is considered vital for the Jewish state's national security.

"Gallant is taking measures in order to reach a wide consensus and ensure the security of the State of Israel, while leaving the IDF separate from political discourse," the ministry stated.

Gallant personally lamented not succeeding in securing a broad national consensus on the judicial overhaul controversy.

"I tried to reach an agreement. Unfortunately, it didn't work," Gallant said. However, he vowed that "the IDF will carry out its missions… My goal is to maintain security and democracy."

Israeli media recently reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignored a request to meet with Gallant over the growing number of IDF reservists who refuse to serve amid the continued judicial overhaul controversy.

The defense minister recently stressed that Israel's existence depends on a strong and coherent Israeli army.

"We are allowed to disagree, but we must not harm the IDF in the name of one political opinion or another. We have no existence in this country without the Israel Defense Forces," he said.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.