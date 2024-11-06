Ousted Israeli Defense Minister Gallant: Moral Darkness Has Fallen on Israel

Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant lamented that "moral darkness has fallen on Israel," following his firing by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In televised remarks he delivered Tuesday night from the IDF's Central Command in Tel Aviv, Gallant claimed that his removal from the role was due to ongoing disputes he had with the prime minister over several pressing issues. One was the pathway to reach a hostage release deal. The second was the exemption of ultra-Orthodox from military service. The third was his support for establishing a National Commission of Inquiry that will investigate Israel's failures around Oct. 7.

"My priorities have always been clear: the State of Israel, the IDF, and the defense establishment — only then comes my personal future," Gallant said. "In times of darkness and uncertainty, we must navigate by our compass."

Gallant concluded his statement with a salute to the fallen soldiers and their families.

YNET reported that he only learned about his ousting minutes before the official announcement was made public.

Israeli officials: Gallant worked to undermine Netanyahu

Netanyahu grounded the dismissal upon the ongoing lack of trust between him and Gallant. He cited "substantial disagreements on the management of the military campaign."

"I have made multiple attempts to resolve these disagreements, but they became increasingly wider. They were also brought to the knowledge of the public in an inappropriate manner, and what is even worse, they have reached the knowledge of the enemy; our enemies have taken great delight in these disagreements and have derived much benefit from them," Netanyahu stated.

"Different opinions in open debates, as anyone who knows me can attest to, are my way of holding discussions and consultations, and making decisions. Everyone knows that. However, the increasingly wide crisis of confidence between myself and the defense minister had become public knowledge, and that crisis is hindering the continued proper administration of the military campaign," he continued.

"I am not the only one with this opinion; in both the Government and the Security Cabinet, the majority of the members of which, virtually all members, share the feeling that this state of affairs cannot continue."

Israeli media outlets quoted officials in Netanyahu's close circle as saying that Gallant has undermined the premier and "served as a rubber stamp for the IDF and did not challenge it even once." They accused him of pushing towards a cease-fire in Lebanon half a year ago and opposing the operation in Rafah due to "American pressure." The officials also claimed that Gallant objected to Netanyahu's demand to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, up until the IDF decided to support the move.

The Prime Minister's Office released a second statement later at night, denying reports that suggested that Gallant's ousting may be a harbinger of further dismissals in the IDF and Shin Bet.

"The reports to the effect that the Prime Minister intends to dismiss senior officials in the security services are incorrect and are designed to sow discord and rifts," it read.

Netanyahu held conversations with the heads of the security service, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. He anticipates continued joint work together with the new Defense Minster, the PMO said.

Demonstrations across Israel

Thousands of Israelis participated in protests in major cities and junctions on Tuesday night against Gallant's dismissal. In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked the traffic on the Ayalon Highway, clashed with police and lit several fires on the road.

Anti-government groups urged activists to demonstrate in the vicinity of the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem and Caesarea.

The demonstrations were also encouraged by opposition leader, Yair Lapid, who called on members of his party Yesh Atid and "all Zionist patriots to take to the streets tonight in protest."

Lapid wrote on X, "The dismissal of Gallant in the middle of a war is an act of madness. Netanyahu is sacrificing Israel's security and IDF soldiers for despicable political survival. The full-right government prefers draft dodgers over those who serve."

National Unity party head, Benny Gantz, and MK Gadi Eisenkot, who resigned from the war cabinet in June, said Netanyahu's decision was driven by politics.

"Politics at the expense of national security," Gantz wrote on X.

Eisenkot referred to Netanyahu's move against Gallant as "part of an ongoing campaign to weaken and undermine state institutions." He called on the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense committees to convene an urgent session, in the presence of the Prime Minister and the defense minister.

Newly-appointed Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks to hostage families

Stepping into Yoav Gallant's role, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz is likely to be officially appointed by the government as defense minister on Thursday. The vote will also include the appointment of Gideon Sa'ar as the new foreign minister.

Katz has thanked Netanyahu for the trust placed in him and vowed to work together to achieve the goals of the war. He emphasized that the return of all the hostages is the "most important moral task."

According to reports in Israeli media, Katz has made phone calls to several hostage families. His office said he wants to meet with hostage family representatives once officially appointed.