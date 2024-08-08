Israel Cancels Norwegian Diplomats' Status: Attack Us and Pay a Price

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz informed Oslo on Thursday that he was canceling the diplomatic status of eight Norwegian representatives operating out of the country's embassy in Tel Aviv whose sole role was to represent the Scandinavian nation to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

The head of Norway's legation was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Thursday and handed a diplomatic letter stating that "the Ministry hereby informs the Embassy that the State of Israel will no longer facilitate Norway's representation to the Palestinian Authority."

The diplomatic status in Israel of the Norwegian officials will be revoked seven days after the date of the letter. Their visas will be valid for another three months.

The ministry's move was in retaliation for anti-Israel actions by Norway since the Hamas invasion on Oct. 7.

"There is a price for anti-Israel behavior," said Katz, in a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

"Instead of fighting Palestinian terrorism after October 7 and supporting Israel fighting against Iran's evil axis, Norway chose to award the rapists and murderers of Hamas in the form of recognition of a Palestinian state," he said.

Katz also cited Norway's stand against Israel with the International Criminal Court, "one-sided" anti-Israel statements by Norwegian officials, and Norway's independent moves regarding the P.A.

The ministry said the decision would be "particularly painful" for Oslo, which has assumed a leading role in the Palestinian issue.

On Wednesday, Israel also canceled an agreement that it had struck with Norway in January to hold P.A. taxes and customs duties for safekeeping, part of a deal to freeze P.A. funds destined for Hamas in the Gaza Strip.