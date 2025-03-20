Israeli Military Says Missile Intercepted From Yemen

Thursday, 20 March 2025 02:13 PM EDT
The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday before it crossed into Israel following the activation of warning sirens in Jerusalem and the West Bank.
