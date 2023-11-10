×
Two Wounded in Rocket Attack on Tel Aviv Area

Friday, 10 November 2023 11:02 AM EST

Sirens were activated across the greater Tel Aviv area on Friday afternoon when a rocket barrage was fired from Gaza.

Two Israelis were wounded and evacuated to Ichilov Hospital with light and moderate injuries.

Israeli media reported that nine rockets were intercepted in the first attack directed at the Tel Aviv area in three days.

Alarm sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, Bnei Brak, Herzliya, Rishon LeZion, and Ashdod, among other cities.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

Friday, 10 November 2023 11:02 AM
