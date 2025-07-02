Israeli Military Says It Captured 'Terrorist Cell Operated by Iran' in Southern Syria

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had captured a "terrorist cell operated by Iran" in an operation in southern Syria.

"⭕️Our troops completed an operation to apprehend an Iranian-operated terrorist cell in the areas of 'Umm al-Lux' and 'Ain al-Batsali' in southern Syria, following intelligence gathered during interrogations in recent weeks," the IDF posted to X, sharing a video of its soldiers' operation.

"We will continue operating to prevent the entrenchment of any terrorist elements in Syria."