Israel: 20 Fighter Jets Struck Tehran, Targets

After President Donald Trump's one-off bunker-busting of three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday night eastern, Israel picked back up the pressure on Iran and its capital city of Tehran with a 20-fighter jet onslaught Sunday.

There were 30 bombs dropped from 20 jets, including strikes in the capital.

"We still have targets to strike and objectives to complete," IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told The Times of Israel. "We are continuing to increase the pace of our attacks in accordance with the plan and are prepared to continue for as long as required."

Among the targets was a return to the famed Fordo nuclear facility in the Qom Province that took the brunt of the 30,000-pound, bunker-busting bombs from the U.S. B-2 stealth bombers.

The Tehran governor said "over 200 sites" in the capital city took jet fire, too, the Times reported Sunday night.

The 20-jet attack followed a 30-jet attack earlier Sunday, flying over 1,400 miles for the strike that started from Israel, one of the longest sorties yet, according to the IDF.

"In broad daylight, we surprised the Imam Hussein missile headquarters in central Iran, the furthest target we’ve struck to date," Israel Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar wrote in a statement, the Times reported.

"We destroyed Khorramshahr missiles before they were launched at Israel and struck tunnels used to store the missiles."

Last week, Israel had flown a longer sortie in the bombing of Mashhad airport, according to the Times.