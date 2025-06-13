Netanyahu Shaken by Ballistic Missile Threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his case before his people and the world in a seven-minute video explaining his reasoning for striking at Iran's nuclear weapons program, killing senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders and six nuclear scientists.

Without the preemptive strike, Israel would have been targeted with "the new plan" to destroy Israel, Netanyahu said.

"Last year, Iran fired 300 ballistic missiles at Israel," Netanyahu said. "Each of these missiles carries a ton of explosives and threatens the lives of hundreds of people. Soon, those missiles could carry a nuclear payload, threatening the lives not of hundreds — but of millions.

"Iran is gearing up to produce tens of thousands of ballistic missiles within three years. Now just imagine — imagine 10,000 tons of TNT landing on a country the size of New Jersey. This is an intolerable threat. It, too, must be stopped.

"Iran is now working on what it calls 'the new plan' to destroy Israel."

And there are reports that plan is being bolstered by its axis partners in Russia and China.

Iran had placed the order of tons of ballistic-missile ingredients from China to fuel hundreds of ballistic missiles for its IRGC and terrorists proxies in the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported in an exclusive last week.

The shipments were coming in the next few months, so Netanyahu did not hesitate to strike at the heart of Iran's nuclear program before it could officially boast a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile.

"These substances are a major fire and explosive hazard," International Institute for Strategic Studies' Fabian Hinz told the Journal.

"Iran's defense industrial complex does not have a strong track record in ensuring safety standards."

Notably, Iran authorities order an acceleration of clearing "hazardous materials" through customs, the Journal reported.

"I want to assure the civilized world: We will not let the world's most dangerous regime get the world's most dangerous weapons," Netanyahu said in his address to the world. "Iran plans to give those weapons — nuclear weapons — to its terrorist proxies. That would make the nightmare of nuclear terrorism all too real.

"The increasing range of Iran's ballistic missiles would bring that nuclear nightmare to the cities of Europe, and eventually to America.

"Remember: Iran calls Israel the 'Small Satan.' It calls America the 'Great Satan.' And this is why, for decades, it's led millions in the chants of 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America.'

"Today, Israel is responding to those genocidal calls with action, and with a call of our own: Long live Israel, and long live America.

"Our action will help make the world a much safer place."