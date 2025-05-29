US-Backed 60-Day Ceasefire Has Only Partial Israeli Hostage Release, No End to War

According to an Israeli official speaking to The Times of Israel, a new U.S. proposal put forward by special envoy Steve Witkoff outlines the framework for the release of 10 living hostages currently held in Gaza in two separate phases, along with the return of the bodies of 18 deceased hostages.

In return, a 60-day ceasefire will begin. Once it ends, Israel can choose to resume military action – unless significant progress is being made in negotiations for the next phase, in which case the ceasefire will be extended.

The plan also includes the resumption of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, to be carried out by the United Nations and not by the American company currently involved.

⁠Additionally, the IDF will withdraw from areas that were recently captured in Gaza.

Notably, the official stated the agreement will not include any commitment from Israel to permanently end the war. Previously, this has been a major sticking point preventing Hamas from agreeing to Israel’s conditions for a hostage and ceasefire deal.

Israelis have been anxiously awaiting news of a potential hostage deal, with rumors circulating about an imminent announcement. The families of the hostages have been outspoken, holding weekly rallies in Tel Aviv to demand the release of all those still in captivity. This partial deal is likely to create tension among families still waiting for the return of their loved ones.

