Israel's Defense Minister: Gaza Operations Allow Hostage Deal

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 07:44 AM EDT

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his U.S. counterpart that military operations in the Gaza Strip have created conditions that would enable a hostage deal to be reached, Gallant's office said Wednesday.

Gallant made the comments during an overnight call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, his office said.

"IDF operations in Gaza have led to the conditions necessary to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages, which is the highest moral imperative at this time," Gallant said, according to the statement.

