Hezbollah Launches Rockets Into Israel After Strike Kills 7 in Lebanon

Around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Wednesday morning, according to the Israeli military. Hezbollah took responsibility for the launches and said they were in response to an Israeli airstrike on a paramedic center linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group in south Lebanon that killed seven of its members overnight.

Lebanon's Hezbollah terrorist group began launching rockets toward Israel one day after Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7. There has been near-daily violence, mostly confined to the area along the Lebanon-Israel border, and international mediators are scrambling to prevent an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that his government will not accept Hamas' "delusional" conditions for a cease-fire in Gaza. The terrorist group rejected the latest truce proposal because it says Israel is ignoring the group's core demands: an end to the war and Israel's full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Israel seeks to destroy Hamas and to recover all of the approximately 100 Israeli hostages still in Gaza, as well as the remains of some 30 others.

Some 1,200 people were killed in Israel and another 250 people abducted when terrorists launched a surprise attack out of Gaza on Oct. 7, triggering the war.

More than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 74,000 wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally. The ministry says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The Israeli military says its forces killed three terrorists during an overnight raid in the West Bank.

The military said it opened fire on terrorists who hurled explosive devices, killing one of them. It said an airstrike killed two other terrorists, and that its forces destroyed a vehicle containing explosive devices after arresting two people who were inside it.

The Hamas terrorist-run Gaza Health Ministry said two of those killed were 19 years old. It says another four Palestinians were wounded in the raid, which occurred overnight into Wednesday. It did not say whether any of those killed or wounded were terrorists or civilians.

Violence across the West Bank has spiked since the war in Gaza broke out Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists launched an incursion on southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping around 250 others.

The raid was carried out in the Jenin refugee camp, which has seen regular clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in recent years. The dense, urban camp was built to house Palestinian refugees from what is now Israel who fled or were driven out during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has little control over Jenin.

At least 450 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire since the conflict broke out, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel Rescue Services said that one person was killed and two others lightly injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel. The man, 25, was killed from a fire that broke out at a factory in an industrial park in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona as a result of a direct hit.

Around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Wednesday morning, according to the Israeli military. Hezbollah took responsibility for the launches and said they were in response to an Israeli airstrike that killed seven members of a terrorist group in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Hezbollah terrorist group began launching rockets toward Israel one day after Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7. There has been near-daily violence, mostly confined to the area along the Lebanon-Israel border, and international mediators are scrambling to prevent an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The fighting has killed nine civilians and 11 soldiers in Israel. More than 200 Hezbollah fighters and about 40 civilians have died in Lebanon.