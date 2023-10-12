Hamas Raising Funds for War Against Israel Via Cryptocurrency

U.S. and global investigators say Hamas is using cryptocurrency to raise funds in its war against Israel, reports CNN.

Cryptocurrency has long been used to fuel black markets and Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and their Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, in the year leading up to Saturday's attack on Israel received millions through digital currency, according to a review of Israeli government seizure orders and blockchain analytics reports, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice was investigating Hamas' use of cryptocurrency through alleged money launderers, according to CNN.

"There's not one financing method for Hamas or other terrorist organizations. They're opportunistic and adaptive," Yaya Fanusie, a former CIA analyst and adjunct senior fellow with the Center for a New American Security, told CNN. "Efforts to stop them are a constant game of cat-and-mouse."

At least 1,300 Israelis have been killed and 2,900 others injured in the deadliest attack on Israel since it was founded in 1948.

Gaza authorities said more than 1,400 Palestinians, mainly civilians, including children, have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded. A land invasion in the densely populated territory could send the toll much higher.

Hamas has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government and is subject to sanctions by the Treasury Department. The group has used cryptocurrency as workaround.

Israel on Tuesday froze cryptocurrency accounts used to solicit donations for the Palestinian militant group Hamas on social media, police said.

"According to suspicions, with the outbreak of the war, Hamas' terrorist organization initiated a fundraising campaign on social networks, urging the public to deposit cryptocurrencies into their accounts," a police statement said.