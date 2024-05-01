Israel Will Retaliate Against Palestinian Authority If Arrest Warrants Issued

The Israeli government has said if the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for war crimes, it will retaliate against the Palestinian Authority, possibly leading to its collapse, two Israeli and US officials told Axios.

The Israeli government told the Biden administration they will consider the Palestinian Authority responsible if the arrest warrants are issued and retaliate.

The International Criminal Court has considered issuing arrest warrants against Israel, including to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over the country's conduct during the Gaza war. Arrest warrants are also being considered against Hamas leadership, Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. has opposed the ICC's investigation and said a cease-fire could be imminent, Bloomberg said, citing U.S. officials. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting Israel this week, called Israel's latest proposal "extremely generous," according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. fears Israel would back out of a cease-fire if the ICC proceeds with the warrants and the Group of Seven nations have begun a quiet diplomatic effort to express that message to the court in The Hague, according to Bloomberg.

Israel would consider freezing the transfer of tax revenues the country collects for the Palestinian Authority, which would bankrupt it, Axios said.

Israeli officials believe the threat of ICC arrest warrants are real, according to Axios. The potential arrest warrants came up during a call between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden on Sunday, Axios reported.

Biden himself told Netanyahu he opposes the investigation, Axios said. Biden administration officials said they do not believe an arrest warrant is imminent, according to Axios.

The U.S. is not a member of the ICC, which was formed in 2002, though it has cooperated with prior investigations, including alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

In February, Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor for the ICC said he was deeply concerned about the Israel-Hamas war and the potential for an Israel invasion of Rafah.

"Those who do not comply with the law should not complain later when my Office takes action pursuant to its mandate," Khan said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My office is actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed. Those who are in breach of the law will be held accountable. I also continue to call for the immediate release of all hostages."