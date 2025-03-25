IDF Destroys Over 100 Trucks as UN Withdraws Staff From Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the destruction of over 100 pickup trucks across the Gaza Strip Monday evening, noting that the vehicles had been used in both the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, and the hostage release ceremonies of the most recent hostage-ceasefire deal.

"Hamas terrorists used white pickup trucks in the murderous massacre on October 7, to infiltrate Israeli territory, murder, and abduct Israeli civilians," the IDF announcement said.

"These pickup trucks were used for terrorist purposes and for transferring weapons."

"So far, the IDF has struck 100 of these pickup trucks used for terrorist purposes throughout the Gaza Strip," it continued, showing a graphic of the various locations where the pickup trucks were struck.

"The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens."

The strikes on the pickup trucks led to calls within Gaza to stay away from pickup trucks for fear of being killed in an Israeli strike.

Hamas even shared a message on its Telegram channel, warning its operatives that "there is a need to be careful not to use military vehicles and vehicles similar to those used by the resistance organizations or the security forces."

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) also sent a message to its workers telling them not to use any Toyota pickup trucks until further notice.

"Dear colleagues, the use of the TOYOTA HILUX pickups throughout the Gaza Strip should be avoided until further notice. All UNRWA employees must adhere to this strictly!" the group said in a group message sent to employees.

According to Walla news site, the destruction of the pickup trucks is part of a "hunt" for Hamas leaders, field commanders, and operatives.

On Monday, Walla reported that "the Shin Bet, the IDF Southern Command, and the divisions fighting in the Gaza Strip are conducting a ‘hunt' for Hamas field commanders and operatives."

As part of the hunt for operatives, in the recent operations carried out in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, the IDF managed to capture dozens of terror suspects who were transferred to Shin Bet and military intelligence for interrogation.

Hebrew media also reported that the Southern Command intends to evacuate the civilian population ahead of major ground operations, and that there will be no possibility of return until the end of the war.

Meanwhile, the U.N. announced that due to the increasing military strikes, and the apparent imminent resumption of a full-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip, that it will "reduce its footprint" in the enclave.

Last week, the U.N. accused Israel of targeting one of its facilities, which killed one international staff member, and injured five other U.N. employees. The IDF denied operating in that sector of Gaza, without assigning blame to any other actor.

The U.N. noted that it is not leaving Gaza, but merely reducing the number of international staff in the enclave as the conflict heats up.

"What we're doing is reducing the number of international staff members by about one third this week, maybe a bit more likely to come. It's a temporary measure. We hope to have people return to Gaza as soon as practicable," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing Monday.

The IDF did admit to a case of mistaken fire on an International Red Cross facility Monday evening.

After the ICRC reported the strike on the building, the IDF announced that a group of soldiers mistakenly fired at a group of suspicious figures near the building, who they believed to be threatening them.

Without releasing many details, the military said it is investigating the incident, and said that the ground troops did not know the facility belonged to the Red Cross, despite IDF command having that knowledge.

Tuesday morning, the IDF announced that communities in the Gaza Envelope would hear loud explosions as a result of the increased military action in the northern Gaza Strip.

"In the next few minutes, as part of the IDF forces' activity in the Gaza Strip, loud explosions will be heard in the northern sector, with a focus on the areas of the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, Hof Ashkelon, and Sdot Negev. It is possible that the echoes of the explosions will also be heard in the Netivot sector."

Shortly after that, explosions were reported in the Jabaliya area of Gaza by Palestinian social media accounts.

This allisreal.com report was republished with permission from All Israel News.