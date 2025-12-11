Israeli UN Envoy: Hamas Hoarded Baby Formula to Bolster Famine Claim

Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, charged Wednesday that Hamas stockpiled "tons" of baby formula in a Gaza warehouse, accusing the terrorists of stealing supplies to reinforce their "famine" narrative.

"These terrorists have not hesitated to harm Palestinian children as well. Already decades ago, Golda Meir said, 'Peace will come only when the Palestinians will love their children more than they hate us,'" Danon said.

"Until then, we will continue to expose the truth and protect Israeli citizens," the ambassador tweeted.

Footage apparently showing baby formula and nutritional shakes for children being stacked away in a warehouse belonging to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry was first shared to social media by Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, a Gazan activist based in Washington, on Tuesday.

Local activists discovered "the waste and deliberate disposal of tons of infant formula, nutritional children's shake, and children's powdered milk, which Hamas had hoarded away," Alkhatib tweeted.

"When countless other Palestinian activists and I from Gaza said this back in July, August and September, we were villainized, attacked, threatened and made into pariahs by the 'pro-Palestine' industrial complex and activist mafias," continued the post, "even though for Gazans, the evidence was so clearly apparent before our eyes."

An expert review initiated by the Israel Defense Forces in August concluded that there are "no signs of a widespread malnutrition phenomenon among the population" of the coastal enclave.

While Hamas' Gaza Health Ministry reported more than 130 deaths due to malnutrition in July, the IDF study could only verify "a handful" of confirmed cases, according to a military statement.

Most deaths attributed to malnutrition were due to pre-existing medical conditions, with some patients even having received treatment in Israel before the war sparked by Hamas's terrorist assault on Oct. 7, 2023.

The IDF on July 27 had announced a series of additional humanitarian measures aimed at refuting "the false claim of deliberate starvation" in Gaza, including "tactical pauses" in the war against the terrorist organization.

The IDF added that it was prepared to expand the scale of its humanitarian response in the coastal enclave "as required."

As part of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which went into effect on Oct. 10, Jerusalem agreed to allow "full" humanitarian aid at levels no lower than those in the framework that was part of the Jan. 19-March 18 truce deal.

The proposal required the "rapid and secure" entry of supplies to restore water, electricity and sewage systems, rebuild hospitals and bakeries, and allow in equipment needed to clear rubble and reopen roads.

Distribution of the aid would be carried out exclusively by the United Nations, the Red Crescent and other neutral international agencies, "without interference from the two parties," according to the deal.