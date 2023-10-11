×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | ukraine | russia | iran | volodymyr zelenskyy

Axios: Zelenskyy Requests Israel Visit to Show Solidarity

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 05:11 PM EDT

As Ukraine jockeys for more aid from Congress and with Israel competing for its own support in the House — vacant of a speaker — the President of the Eastern European state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wants to visit Israel in a show of solidarity, officials from Ukraine and Israel told Axios.

The Ukrainian and Israeli officials said Zelenskyy's office sent an official proposal to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office requesting a visit.

Following Hamas's terrorist attack on Israel — advanced at the behest of Iran, which the Biden administration has not been enforcing sanctions on — the West now looks to front a proxy war with two of the world's top producers of natural gas — Iran and Russia.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported Zelenskyy made a "surprise visit" to NATO.

During his visit, Zelenskyy expressed concerns that Western assistance would "dwindle," The Times wrote, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas, sponsored by Iran, ratchets up.

Reportedly, senior NATO officials discreetly conceded that Ukraine may have reason to worry amidst the ongoing violence in Israel and the budget dispute in Congress, which could jeopardize American war funding.

According to a senior US official who spoke to journalists in Brussels on the condition of anonymity, if the funding is not approved soon, at least some of the American weapons supply to Ukraine could dry up within a few months.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
As Ukraine jockeys for more aid from Congress and with Israel competing for its own support in the House - vacant of a speaker - the President of the Eastern European state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wants to visit Israel in a show of solidarity.
israel, ukraine, russia, iran, volodymyr zelenskyy
228
2023-11-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved