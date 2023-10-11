Axios: Zelenskyy Requests Israel Visit to Show Solidarity

As Ukraine jockeys for more aid from Congress and with Israel competing for its own support in the House — vacant of a speaker — the President of the Eastern European state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wants to visit Israel in a show of solidarity, officials from Ukraine and Israel told Axios.

The Ukrainian and Israeli officials said Zelenskyy's office sent an official proposal to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office requesting a visit.

Following Hamas's terrorist attack on Israel — advanced at the behest of Iran, which the Biden administration has not been enforcing sanctions on — the West now looks to front a proxy war with two of the world's top producers of natural gas — Iran and Russia.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported Zelenskyy made a "surprise visit" to NATO.

During his visit, Zelenskyy expressed concerns that Western assistance would "dwindle," The Times wrote, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas, sponsored by Iran, ratchets up.

Reportedly, senior NATO officials discreetly conceded that Ukraine may have reason to worry amidst the ongoing violence in Israel and the budget dispute in Congress, which could jeopardize American war funding.

According to a senior US official who spoke to journalists in Brussels on the condition of anonymity, if the funding is not approved soon, at least some of the American weapons supply to Ukraine could dry up within a few months.