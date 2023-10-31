Israel to Allow 100 Trucks of Humanitarian Aid a Day Into Gaza

Israel and the United States have agreed to allow up to 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip per day, the Times of Israel reported on Monday.

The agreement followed prolonged negotiations between Israeli representatives and the Biden administration.

"This first phase that we talked to the Israelis about is trying to get it up to about 100 a day," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said regarding the number of trucks.

"We've amped up a lot of humanitarian assistance. I know you're going to see a big increase in humanitarian assistance in the next two or three days," Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer confirmed on Monday during a briefing to the foreign press.

Until today, 171 trucks have entered Gaza since Egypt opened the Rafah Border Crossing ten days ago, according to Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.