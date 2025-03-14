Israel Rejects UN 'Blood Libel' Report Accusing IDF of Sexual Violence in Gaza

A controversial new U.N. report accused Israel of committing "genocidal acts" against Palestinians in Gaza and using sexual violence as a strategy in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Israeli authorities have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of the Palestinians in Gaza as a group, including by imposing measures intended to prevent births, one of the categories of genocidal acts in the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention," the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry claimed.

The report, which did not provide credible evidence, also accused Israel of systematically destroying women's healthcare facilities. The report ignored the well-documented and extensive efforts by Israel Defense Forces to protect Gazan civilians during battles with Hamas terrorists. Hamas uses civilians as human shields and embeds its operatives in hospitals and other civilian structures, a flagrant violation of international law.

Israel has strongly rejected and condemned a U.N. Human Rights Council report as a "blood libel" for accusing the Israeli military of committing sexual violence during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the U.N. report as "an anti-Israel circus." He stated, "The so-called UN Human Rights Council has long been exposed as an antisemitic, corrupt, and pro-terror body that has no legitimacy."

"It is no coincidence that Israel withdrew from this body about a month ago. This is not a Human Rights Council – it is a council of blood libel," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. "Once again, the UN chooses to attack Israel with false accusations, including outrageous and baseless claims of sexual violence."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also blasted the U.N. report as a modern-day "blood libel."

"This is one of the worst cases of blood libel the world has ever seen (and the world has seen many). It blames the victims for the crimes committed against them. Hamas is the organization that committed horrific sexual crimes against Israelis. This is indeed a sick document that only an antisemitic organization like the UN could have produced," stated the Foreign Ministry.

"The IDF (Israeli Defense Force) has concrete directives...and policies which unequivocally prohibit such misconduct," the Israeli U.N. Mission in Geneva said.

The Israeli U.N. envoy in Geneva, Daniel Meron, argued that the latest U.N. report "is yet another example of the blood libel that actors within the UN perpetuate against Israel in a futile attempt to accuse it of acts that were never committed, while diverting attention from the war crimes of terrorist organizations and the states that support them."

"Instead of fabricating accusations, it is time for the UN to explicitly condemn Hamas for its actions and to expose in its discussions the horrific sexual violence committed against Israelis on October 7 and afterward," Meron emphasized.

Israeli women's groups also condemned the anti-Israeli U.N. report.

Cochav Elkayam-Levy, who heads the "Civil Commission on Oct. 7th Crimes Against Women and Children," condemned the U.N. report, arguing that it perpetuates the "efforts to create a false comparison between Israel and Hamas, especially in the context of sexual violence."

"Sadly, this pattern has repeated itself across various UN bodies since October 7th," Elkayam-Levy said. "This moral comparison is painful and wrong because its purpose is to establish false historical narratives and inflicts irreparable harm both on the victims and on justice."

The accusation of genocide in Gaza has also been leveled against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Last January, Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the "genocide" case against Israel. "There is something shocking about seeing how the 'post-truth' phenomenon permeates even the most important institutions," he said, referring to the World Court.

