Netanyahu to Formalize Israel Opposition to 'Unilateral' 2-State Solution

Sunday, 18 February 2024 06:28 AM EST

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government would vote on a "declaratory decision" regarding Israel's opposition to any unilateral imposition of Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting that the move comes after "recent talk in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally impose on Israel a Palestinian state."

The formal statement, he said, would reflect that, "Israel rejects outright international dictates regarding a permanent arrangement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement can only be reached in direct negotiations between the sides, without preconditions."

