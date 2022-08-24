After Restoring Ties With Israel, Turkish President Welcomes Palestinian Leader

One week after announcing the restoration of full diplomatic ties with Israel, Turkey welcomed Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

The PA leader met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks and a private dinner on his second visit to Turkey this year.

"Palestine always has a unique place in our people's heart. We, as always, maintain our solidarity with the Palestinian people and our support for the Palestinian cause in the strongest manner," Erdoğan said at a joint press conference following their meeting.

Abbas thanked Erdoğan for "the close attention and hospitality."

"I would like to reiterate my gratitude for the fact that Turkey and the Turkish government are on the side of Palestine," he said.

In recent days, Turkish officials have insisted that the warming of ties with Israel does not indicate that Turkey has abandoned its commitment to the Palestinians.

"The steps taken in our relations with Israel will never decrease our support for the Palestinian cause. On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also state that these steps will contribute to solving the Palestinian issue and ameliorating the Palestinian people's situation," Erdoğan added.

When Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu addressed the Turkish-Israeli reappointing of ambassadors at a press conference last week, he said, "We are not giving up on the Palestinian cause."

Earlier this month, Turkey criticized IDF airstrikes in Gaza as part of Israel's Operation Breaking Dawn against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Erdoğan echoed that stance on Tuesday, telling Abbas at the joint press conference: "As you know, we have reacted against the loss of lives caused by Israel's attacks in Gaza in an open and clear manner. We medevacked our two Palestinian kids, who got wounded in the attacks, to Türkiye last week for treatment."

The Turkish president has also touched on the issue of tensions around Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, stressing, "We by no means accept actions aimed at changing the status of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque. We express our sensitivities and expectations on this issue to our Israeli counterparts in the clearest and frankest manner."

