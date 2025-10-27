WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: israel | troops | bodies | gaza | identification | hostages

Israel Says It Received, Is Identifying Body From Gaza

By    |   Monday, 27 October 2025 09:31 PM EDT

Israel said shortly before midnight on Monday night that its troops had escorted a coffin across the border into the Jewish state and that the coffin was on its way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where "identification procedures will be carried out."

Earlier in the night, the Jewish state said that the Red Cross had retrieved the body from Gaza.

"Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages," the Israeli military said.

In the past, the Hamas terror organization has returned remains that it said were deceased hostages, but which turned out to be other bodies.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel said shortly before midnight on Monday night that its troops had escorted a coffin across the border into the Jewish state and that the coffin was on its way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where "identification procedures will be carried out."
israel, troops, bodies, gaza, identification, hostages
119
2025-31-27
Monday, 27 October 2025 09:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved