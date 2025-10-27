Israel Says It Received, Is Identifying Body From Gaza

Israel said shortly before midnight on Monday night that its troops had escorted a coffin across the border into the Jewish state and that the coffin was on its way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where "identification procedures will be carried out."

Earlier in the night, the Jewish state said that the Red Cross had retrieved the body from Gaza.

"Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages," the Israeli military said.

In the past, the Hamas terror organization has returned remains that it said were deceased hostages, but which turned out to be other bodies.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.