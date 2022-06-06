CNN, Forbes Recommend Israel as a Top Travel Tourist Destination This Summer

Two major American media outlets recommend Israel as a hot destination for tourists this summer.

CNN included the Jewish state in its list of top 11 travel places to go this season while Forbes dedicated a full article to the 10 hottest spots in Tel Aviv for summer 2022.

CNN described the country as a holy land for many of the world's religions, and highlighted Tel Aviv as a melting pot of immigrants from dozens of countries.

The article mentioned that Israel offers many fascinating attractions, including "the beachfront resort of Eilat, on the Red Sea; the Dead Sea; and the mountain fortress of Masada, stronghold of the Jews in their war against the Romans."

"Other must-sees in this small country, approximately the same size as the state of New Jersey, are the holy city of Jerusalem; Tel Aviv, a bustling, cosmopolitan, Mediterranean city; and the Sea of Galilee, the site of the New Testament bible story of Jesus walking on water," the U.S. network suggested.

The article also recommended the local Israeli cuisine, famous for "its plentiful breakfasts featuring everything from vegetable salads, hummus, cheeses and fish to eggs, breads and pastries."

Along with Israel, CNN's list included Australia, Singapore, Greece, France, Great Britain, Panama, Great Lakes, Disney World, New York, and Montreal.

Meanwhile, the Forbes article emphatically stated that few cities can compete with Tel Aviv as a summer travel destination.

"Given the sheer volume of different experiences on offer, you'll be in no doubt as to why this vibrant, cosmopolitan Mediterranean city is so often referred to as the 'cultural capital' of Israel," it read.

The magazine included bars, restaurants and attractions in its list of 10 top spots tourists must explore in the city. Among them is Park HaMesila, or train track park, which follows a disused Ottoman-era railway line, and the Levinsky Market in the ultra-cool Florentine neighborhood.

Three of the recommended restaurants that appear on the list are located inside new hotels, including Alena at The Norman, George & John at The Drisco, The Common at The David Kempinski, as well as the recently opened Soho House Tel Aviv Jaffa.

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism celebrated the two articles that were published this week, as well as the increasing number of tourists visiting the country in recent months. Both are viewed as a blessing, after two years of heavy restrictions which hindered the tourism industry during the COVID pandemic.

"The number of incoming tourists in April has surpassed half of the number of tourists that arrived in April 2019 – which was a record year. The tourism ministry will continue to market Israel as an attractive destination for tourists, remove barriers, improve the tourist experience, and lower vacation prices in the country," said a statement from the Tourism Ministry on Thursday.

Tourism Minister Yoel Rozbozov added that "there is great optimism and the smile is back on the face of the tourism industry."

"This year we worked hard to overcome the crisis and return the industry its source of income. I am glad our efforts being noticed around the world. The Ministry of Tourism will continue to invest in tourism to Israel and bring billions of shekels into the country," the minister added.

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.