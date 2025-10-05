Israel Unveils Times Sq. Billboard Amid Peace Talks: 'Hamas Must Go'

A massive new digital billboard in Times Square is marking the two-year anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack, as negotiations move forward on a possible peace deal that could free the hostages in Gaza.

The digital display was unveiled by the Consulate General of Israel in New York, led by Ambassador Ofir Akunis, in coordination with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It comes just days before the second anniversary of Hamas' attack, during which the terror group killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 to Gaza.

Forty-eight hostages remain in Gaza; about 20 are believed to be alive.

The billboard wraps around a building high atop Times Square.

One side flashes: "In Order To End The War Hamas Must Go & Free The Hostages."

The other side reads: "2 Years Since Oct. 7," along with video from Oct. 7 showing terrorists dragging people away.

Video Credit: Consulate General of Israel in New York

Akunis said the display is meant to keep the world focused on the atrocities committed on Oct. 7 and the urgent demand for the hostages' release.

"We mark two years since Hamas's brutal invasion of Israel and the savage, barbaric massacre carried out by many Gazans against families, women, children, and Holocaust survivors," Akunis said in a statement Sunday.

"We will never forgive nor forget the atrocities committed by the new Nazis called Hamas," he continued.

"Even if weak leaders around the world have forgotten and tried rewarding them with the prize of a Palestinian terror state. It will never be established."

Reports suggest negotiators — backed by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar — are working on a staged agreement that could bring the remaining hostages home.

Families of the captives have pressed for urgent action as the anniversary approaches.