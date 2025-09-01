Israel Sends Tanks Deeper Into Gaza City, More Families Flee

Israel pushed tanks deeper into Gaza City and detonated explosives-laden vehicles in one suburb as airstrikes killed at least 19 people on Monday, Palestinian officials and witnesses said.

The reports came as the president of the world's leading genocide scholars' association said it had passed a resolution saying the legal criteria have been met to establish that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

There was no immediate response from Israel on the accounts of the Gaza City offensive or on the statement from the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Israel has in the past denied that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Israel is pushing ahead with a plan to take full control of the whole Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City, with the goal of destroying Hamas and rescuing the remaining 48 hostages after nearly two years of war.

Residents said Israeli forces sent old armored vehicles into the eastern parts of the overcrowded Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, then blew them up remotely, destroying several houses and forcing more families to flee.

In leaflets dropped over Gaza City, Israel's military told residents to head south immediately, saying the army intended to expand its offensive westward.

"People are confused, stay and die, or leave towards nowhere," Sheikh Radwan resident Mohammad Abu Abdallah told Reuters.

"It was a night of horror, explosions never stopped, and the drones never stopped hovering over the area. Many people quit their homes fearing for their lives, while others have no idea where to go," the 55-year-old said over a chat app.

The Israeli military issued a statement saying its forces were fighting Hamas across the enclave and over the past day had struck several military structures and outposts that had been used to stage attacks on its troops.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 98 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the enclave in the past 24 hours.

It added that nine more people, including three children, have died of malnutrition and starvation over the past day, raising deaths from such causes to at least 348, including 127 children.

Israel disputes the hunger fatality figures given by Gaza's Hamas-run government, arguing that the deaths were due to other medical causes.

Local health authorities said the 19 people, including women and children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on houses in Gaza City. The Israeli military had no immediate comment on those reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet late on Sunday to discuss a new offensive to seize Gaza City, which he has described as the bastion of Hamas.

Israel's military has warned its political leaders that the planned Gaza City offensive could endanger hostages still being held by Hamas. Protests in Israel calling for an end to the war and the release of the hostages have intensified in past weeks.

The war began with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 251 taken hostage. Twenty of the remaining 48 hostages are believed to still be alive.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 63,000 people, mostly civilians, according to Gaza health officials, and it has plunged the enclave into a humanitarian crisis and left much of it in ruins.

Ceasefire talks ended in July in deadlock and efforts to revive them have so far failed.