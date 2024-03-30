×
Tags: israel | talks | egypt | hamas

Truce Talks between Israel, Hamas to Resume Sunday in Cairo

Truce Talks between Israel, Hamas to Resume Sunday in Cairo
This picture taken on March 28, 2024 from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing on the Palestinian side amid the ongoing battles between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 30 March 2024 12:51 PM EDT

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source. 

The report comes less than a week after Israel recalled its negotiators from Doha after deeming mediated talks on a Gaza truce "at a dead end" due to demands by Hamas, a senior Israeli official said.

The warring sides had stepped up negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, on a six-week suspension of Israel's offensive in return for the proposed release of 40 of the 130 hostages still held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.

