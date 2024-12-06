Lebanese Minister: Israeli Strikes Hit 2 Syria Border Crossings With Lebanon

Israeli strikes early on Friday hit two border crossings linking Lebanon with Syria, Lebanon's transport minister Ali Hamieh told Reuters.

The strikes hit just across the border on the Syrian side of both the Arida crossing in northern Lebanon and the Jousieh crossing which links to eastern Lebanon, Hamieh said.

Both crossings are important access points to Syria's Homs province, where anti-government rebels are seeking to advance against government forces after sweeping through northern Syria.