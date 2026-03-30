Israel Leads Strikes Targeting Iran's Top Leaders

In the war in Iran, Israel has taken the lead in targeting and killing the regime's leaders.

Israeli forces have spearheaded a sweeping "decapitation campaign" aimed at dismantling Iran's leadership structure, eliminating hundreds of senior officials, including top military commanders and key figures tied to the regime's nuclear and security apparatus, The Washington Post reported Monday.

From the outset of joint U.S.-Israeli planning, it was clear that Israel would take responsibility for hunting Iran's leadership, leveraging decades of intelligence expertise and operational experience.

Israeli officials say the results have been decisive.

The campaign reportedly began with the killing of Iran's supreme leader in the opening phase of the war and has since expanded to include more than 250 senior officials.

The latest strike targeted the naval commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a key figure tied to maritime operations in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The success of the operation has been driven by a sophisticated intelligence network built over years, including human sources inside Iran, cyber infiltration of communications systems, and advanced artificial intelligence tools capable of tracking leadership movements in real time, the Post reported.

Israeli forces have employed a range of tactics, from precision airstrikes and drones to covertly planted explosives, refined through years of conflict in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond.

A senior Israeli security official told the Post the mission was assigned to Israel simply because "we could do it," reflecting confidence in its unmatched capabilities in targeted operations.

Additional reporting from Newsweek indicates that Israel's campaign has devastated Iran's leadership ranks, with "most of the first line of leadership" eliminated.

Even replacement figures have been targeted in follow-up strikes, leaving what one official described as "almost no one left with significance."

The broader objective, according to Israeli and U.S. officials, is to cripple Iran's ability to coordinate military operations, advance its nuclear program, and project power through proxy forces across the region.

While critics question whether leadership strikes alone can achieve long-term strategic goals, supporters argue the campaign is a necessary step in weakening a regime that has long threatened Israel and the U.S.

President Donald Trump has framed the effort as a joint success, emphasizing that removing Iran's leadership disrupts its ability to wage war and pursue nuclear ambitions.

Despite Iran's attempts to project resilience, Israeli officials describe the regime as increasingly battered and internally strained.