Israeli Officials: All Pilots Returned Home Safely From Iran Mission

Friday, 13 June 2025 06:33 AM EDT

All Israeli pilots involved in Friday's strike on Iran have returned safely home, an Israeli military official said, as the country's armed forces continued assessing the results of the operation.

The official, speaking to a group of foreign reporters on condition of anonymity, said the air force had launched simultaneous strikes on multiple targets, including Iranian ballistic missiles that were pointed towards Israel.

"We have already achieved a lot," he said.

Israel was prepared for the confrontation to continue over several days, depending in part on how Iran responded, he said, adding that Iran had already launched more than 100 drones towards Israel, many of which had already been intercepted. 

Friday, 13 June 2025 06:33 AM
