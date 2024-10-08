Israeli Strike Kills Head of Hezbollah HQ in Beirut

The commander of Hezbollah’s terror headquarters in the Beirut area was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday, according to an Israel Defense Forces statement on Tuesday morning.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets guided by the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) targeted Suhail Hussein Husseini, who the IDF said “played a crucial role” in transferring weapons between Iran and its Lebanese terror proxy.

His duties also included distributing the weapons to Hezbollah units and overseeing the transportation and allocation of the arms. Husseini was also responsible for managing the budgets and logistics of Hezbollah’s most sensitive projects, “including the organization’s war plans and other special operations, such as coordinating terrorist attacks against the state of Israel from Lebanon and Syria.”

Additionally, he was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s senior military forum.

“The headquarters includes Hezbollah’s Research and Development Unit, which is responsible for manufacturing precision-guided missiles and managing the storage and transportation of weapons in Lebanon,” according to the statement.

The IDF has attacked Hezbollah leadership in the terror group’s stronghold of Dahiyeh south of Beirut multiple times in recent weeks, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah and targeting his potential successor, Hashem Safieddine.

Hezbollah launched 190 projectiles into Israeli territory on Monday, mostly targeting the north of the country, with five rockets fired at the Tel Aviv area on Monday night.

Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly every day since Oct. 8, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones at Israel, killing more than 40 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Hezbollah has launched more than 12,400 projectiles at Israeli territory over the past year, according to the most recent IDF figures.

Jerusalem has escalated attacks on Hezbollah since adding the return of evacuated Israeli civilians to the north as an official war goal on Sept. 17.