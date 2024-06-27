WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | soldier | dead | injured | west bank | raid

Israeli Soldier Killed, Another Injured in West Bank Raid

Thursday, 27 June 2024 06:03 AM EDT

One Israeli soldier was killed and one severely injured during a military raid in the Israeli occupied West Bank, the military said in a statement.

The soldier "fell during operational activity in the area of Jenin," the statement said.

Palestinian media said that Israeli forces raided a pharmacy near Jenin Governmental Hospital, on the outskirts of Jenin refugee camp, and arrested people inside it, transferring them to an unknown destination.

A resident said Israeli bulldozers destroyed infrastructure inside the camp and in the city of Jenin.

The Palestinian prisoners' association said Israeli forces arrested 28 people, nine of them from Jenin.

The Israeli military did not confirm the arrests or provide further details on the raid.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated since then with frequent army raids on militant groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and deadly Palestinian street attacks.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


