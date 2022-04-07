Israeli Hospital: 2 Killed, 8 Wounded in Tel Aviv Shooting

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli hospital says at least two people were killed and another eight wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv.

The nearby Ichilov hospital was providing an updated toll from Thursday’s attack, which unfolded in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but tensions have soared following recent attacks by Palestinians that killed 11 people in Israel.

At least six people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Tel Aviv on Thursday night in an area with several bars and restaurants packed with people.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv. It said it had evacuated six people to a nearby hospital, three of whom were in serious or critical condition.

At least one shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare and popular weekend hangout.

Eli Levy, a police spokesman, told Israel's Channel 13 that three to five people had been wounded in the shooting and that officers were at the scene. He urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war.