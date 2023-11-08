×
israel | security | palestinians | hamas | detained | weapons | counterterror

Israeli Forces Detain 37 in Counterterror Raid on Hamas

Wednesday, 08 November 2023 07:56 AM EST

In operations overnight, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces detained 37 wanted Palestinians throughout Judea and Samaria.

At least ten of the detained suspects belong to the Hamas terror group.

In a counterterror raid in Qalqilya, where three suspects were arrested, the Israeli forces came under fire and responded with live fire. Hits were identified, but no deaths were reported at time of publication.

Large quantities of equipment, Hamas paraphernalia, and weapons were discovered at Birzeit University during a raid at the school based on Shin Bet intelligence.

Since the beginning of the war, more than 1,430 wanted Palestinians have been detained in Judea and Samaria and in the Jordan Valley, at least 900 of whom belong to Hamas.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

-


