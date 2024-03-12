Sara Netanyahu Urges Qatari Queen Mother to Release Gaza Hostages

The Israeli prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, sent an earnest plea to the mother of the Emir of Qatar on behalf of the hostages remaining captive in the Gaza enclave.

Mrs. Netanyahu sent the letter to Sheikha Moza bint Nasser on Monday appealing to common human values of compassion and peace, particularly in light of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Ramadan, a time for compassion and generosity, reminds us of the strength we hold when we come together to uphold the values of peace and humanity," Netanyahu wrote Sheikha Moza, the queen mother of Qatar.

"It is in this spirit of unity and shared human values that I wish to address a matter of great urgency and importance – the plight of the Israeli abducted and held by Hamas in Gaza."

The letter contained a personal, woman-to-woman appeal to the Sheikha, calling for the release of the 134 hostages who are still in Gaza after five months, including 19 women who reportedly continue to endure sexual violence while in captivity.

"Woman to woman, it's imperative to address that among the hostages, 19 women are enduring unimaginable hardships," Netanyahu underscored in her appeal.

"Reports of sexual abuse and rape are horrifying, and such acts against women cannot be ignored or tolerated. It is a call to action that transcends political boundaries and speaks to our shared humanity and values."

The letter also highlighted the relatives of the hostages and the intense suffering they have endured for the 158 days their loved ones have been held in captivity by Hamas terrorists.

"The pain of their families, who await their return, resonates deeply within our hearts, reminding us of the preciousness of life and the importance of coming together to protect it," the letter stated.

"I urge you, in the spirit of Ramadan, to leverage your significant influence to work towards the release of the Israeli hostages," Netanyahu emphasized and concluded with a final call to speak up for the innocent women.

"We cannot remain silent or stand back when the dignity and safety of women are at stake."

Netanyahu's letter to Sheikha Moza comes amid recent failed attempts to negotiate a cease-fire between Israel and the Hamas terror organization, mediated by the State of Qatar.

Sheikha Moza is known as a global fashion icon, with an Instagram following of 1.2 million people, and promotes herself as an advocate for humanitarian causes.

However, the mother of the emir and wife of the former emir, is also considered by many to be the de-facto leader of Qatar's regime that funds Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other radical Islamic terror groups, all while maintaining diplomatic ties with the U.S. through philanthropy and business.

The queen-mother is said to be an integral part of the rebranding of Qatar's reputation for radicalism but has repeatedly shared numerous anti-Israel posts on her Instagram account since Oct. 7, when Hamas brutally massacred 1,200 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, and abducted more than 250 hostages, some of whom were released last year in the first hostage release deal.

In February, ItsInYourHands24.com, a coalition of Christian leaders and organizations helping the families of the hostages, set up a billboard in Times Square showing the Sheikha alongside the youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas, who turned 1 year old during his captivity. The sign reads, "It's in Your Hands" and "Release the hostages."

The organization's home page begins with a statement entitled: "Unveiling Sheikha Moza's Double Standards," which reads: "Qatar's ties to extremist groups and its support for terrorist organizations like Hamas raise serious questions about Sheikha Moza's true agenda. As the matriarch of modern Qatar, she bears a moral responsibility to address these issues and advocate for the freedom of the hostages."

"Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar presents herself as a champion of humanitarian causes, but beneath the surface lies a troubling reality," the statement continues.

"While Sheikha Moza touts her efforts in promoting education and women's rights, her silence on the issue of hostages in Gaza speaks volumes. Despite her vast resources and connections, she has failed to use her influence to secure the release of these innocent individuals."

"The time has come to unmask Sheikha Moza's hypocrisy and hold her accountable for her inaction. Join us in demanding transparency and accountability from Sheikha Moza and Qatar. Together, we can ensure the freedom of the hostages and prevent further tragedies."