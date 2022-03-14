×
Israel Will Not Be Route to Bypass Sanctions Imposed on Russia: Foreign Minister

Yair Lapid speaks into a microphone
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid gives remarks after being welcomed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 12, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Monday, 14 March 2022 07:23 AM

Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other western countries, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday during a visit to Slovakia.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others," he said after meeting Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok.

