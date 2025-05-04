Israel Calls Up Tens of Thousands of Reservists for Gaza Offensive

Israel was issuing orders to call up tens of thousands of reservists ahead of an expanded offensive in Gaza, Israeli media reported Saturday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked truce mediator Qatar.

Several news outlets reported the military had begun sending the orders for reservists to replace conscripts and active-duty soldiers in Israel and the occupied West Bank so they can be redeployed to Gaza.

A military spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the reports, but relatives of AFP journalists were among those who received mobilisation orders.

According to Israel's public broadcaster, the security cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday to approve the expansion of the military offensive in Gaza.

Israel resumed major operations across Gaza on March 18 amid deadlock over how to proceed with a two-month ceasefire that had largely halted the war sparked by Hamas's October 2023 attack.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas's political office, brokered the truce alongside the US and Egypt that came into effect in January. Efforts to secure a new deal however have appeared to stall in recent weeks.

Netanyahu accused the gas-rich Gulf state of "playing both sides with its double talk". Posting on X, he said Qatar had to "decide if it's on the side of civilization or if it's on the side of Hamas barbarism".

The Israeli prime minister, under pressure from his far-right supporters, without whom he would lose his governing coalition, has been increasingly vocal in his calls to continue the war since the restart of the Gaza offensive.

"Israel will win this just war with just means," he added.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari rejected the "inflammatory" comments, charging that they "fall far short of the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility" in a statement on X.

Israel has also blocked all aid deliveries to Gaza since March 2, prompting warnings from UN agencies of impending humanitarian disaster.

- Hostage video -

Hamas on Saturday released footage of an apparently wounded Israeli-Russian hostage held in Gaza as 11 Palestinians, including three infants, were killed in a strike on the territory, its civil defence agency said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 2,396 people had been killed since Israel resumed its campaign in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll from the war to 52,495.

Gaza militants still hold 58 hostages, 34 of whom the army says are dead. Hamas is also holding the remains of an Israeli soldier killed in a previous war in Gaza in 2014.

The militant group's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Saturday showing a hostage AFP and Israeli media identified as Russian-Israeli Maxim Herkin.

In the undated four-minute video, Herkin, who turns 37 this month, was shown wearing bandages on his head and left arm.

Speaking in Hebrew in the video, which his family urged media to disseminate, he implied he had been wounded in a recent Israeli bombardment.

AFP was unable to determine the health of Herkin, who gave a similar message to other hostages shown in videos released by Hamas, urging pressure on the Israeli government to free the remaining captives.

- 'Bright light' -

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated outside the defence ministry in Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding action from the government to secure the hostages' release.

"We're here because we want the hostages home. We're here because we don't believe that the war in Gaza today, currently, is justified at all," Arona Maskil, a 64-year-old demonstrator, told AFP.

The government says its renewed offensive is aimed at forcing Hamas to free its remaining captives, although critics charge that it puts them in mortal danger.

A statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum argued that "any escalation in the fighting will put the hostages... in immediate danger".

In Gaza, the civil defence agency said on Saturday that an overnight Israeli strike on the Khan Yunis refugee camp killed at least 11 people, including three infants.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal say they were killed in the "bombardment of the Al-Bayram family home in Khan Yunis camp" at around 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

Bassal told AFP that eight of the dead had been identified and were all from the same extended family, including a boy and girl, both one, and a month-old baby.

An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the strike, saying it targeted a "Hamas member".

Rescue workers and residents combed the rubble for survivors with their bare hands, under the light of hand-held torches, an AFP journalist reported.

Neighbour Fayka Abu Hatab said she "saw a bright light, then there was an explosion, and dust covered the entire area".

"We couldn't see anything, it all went dark," she said.