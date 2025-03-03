WATCH TV LIVE

Israel Extends Ability to Call Up 400,000 Reservists Until End of May

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 07:13 AM EST

Amid the ongoing uncertainty concerning the situation in Gaza and the region generally, Israel's government on Sunday morning approved an extension of legislation allowing the call-up of 400,000 reservists, according to Hebrew media reports.

The decision extends reserve recruitment under Section 8 of the Reserve Service Law, 2008.

The government authorized Defense Minister Israel Katz's proposal to issue an order allowing the head of the Israel Defense Forces Operations Division and the head of Recruitment and Standby to call up to 400,000 reservists for service until May 29, 2025.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Friday that Jerusalem is preparing to resume the war in Gaza in four to six weeks. This "decisive" campaign, aimed to wipe out Hamas, could be paused if the terrorist group's leadership agrees to free hostages or agrees to disarm and go into exile, the report added.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

