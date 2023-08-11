Israeli Researchers Unveil Potential Lung Cancer Treatment

Researchers from Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science have reportedly discovered a potential treatment for lung cancer, offering new hope to millions of patients around the world.

"We found a potential biological marker that could change the course of treatment," said Prof. Yosef Yarden who led the new study.

"Just as certain mutations in the BRCA gene predict the response to drugs used for breast and ovarian cancer, the marker we've discovered might enable personalized treatment for lung cancer with improved chances of success," he added.

Lung cancer is reportedly the most common cancer type, responsible for about 25% of all cancer cases worldwide. In 2020, there were over 2 million new lung cancer cases worldwide, while approximately 1.8 million people died from the disease.

Yarden stressed the significant negative effect that airborne tobacco smoke has on the general population.

"Lung cancer is influenced by various pollutants in tobacco smoke and the air," he said, adding that lung cancer was shown to be associated with levels of air pollution.

"Our research focuses on mutations that are likely caused by microscopic particles that everyone is exposed to due to air pollution. Some 12%-15% of lung cancer patients in Israel suffer from the EGFR mutations we’re researching. In more polluted countries, this prevalence might even reach 35% of cases," he explained.

The Jewish state plays a prominent role in global medical research. In June, Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Sheba Medical Center announced a scientific breakthrough in the treatment of lethal skin cancer.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.