×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | reject | south africa | genocide case

Israel Rejects South Africa's Pursuit of Genocide Order

Friday, 29 December 2023 03:25 PM EST

Israel on Friday rejected South Africa's launch of a genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice as a baseless blood libel with no legal merit and said it was abiding by international law in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

"South Africa is collaborating with a terrorist group that calls for Israel's destruction," a statement from the Foreign Ministry said. "The people of Gaza are not an enemy of Israel, who is making efforts to limit harm to non-combatants."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel on Friday rejected South Africa's launch of a genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice as a baseless blood libel with no legal merit and said it was abiding by international law in its war on Hamas in Gaza.
israel, reject, south africa, genocide case
82
2023-25-29
Friday, 29 December 2023 03:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved