Israel Strikes Rafah as It Prepares for Incursion Against Hamas

Hamas' terrorist-run Gaza health ministry said Israeli airstrikes on the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip killed at least five people.

More than half of the territory's population of 2.3 million have sought refuge in Rafah, where Israel has conducted near-daily raids as it prepares for an offensive in the city. In central Gaza, four people were killed in Israeli tank shelling.

A ship traveling in the Gulf of Aden came under attack Thursday, officials said, the latest assault likely carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels over the Israel-Hamas war.

Meanwhile, a top Hamas political official told The Associated Press that the Islamic militant group is willing to agree to a truce of five years or more with Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. Israel says the militants are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

The war has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas' terrorist-run Gaza health ministry, around two-thirds of them children and women. That latter claim has been rejected by data scientists and Israel.

The terrorist-run health ministry says the bodies of 43 people killed in Israeli strikes have been brought to local hospitals over the past 24 hours. Hospitals also received 64 wounded people.

The ministry's latest report, issued Thursday, brings the overall Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war to at least 34,305. It says another 77,293 have been wounded.

The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its tallies, but in its media propaganda campaign claims women and children make up around two thirds of those killed.

The Israeli military says it has killed some 13,000 militants. The war began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and dragging some 250 hostages back to Gaza.

Among those killed in the Israeli airstrikes on the southern city of Rafah overnight and into Thursday were two children, identified in hospital records as Sham Najjar, 6, and Jamal Nabahan, 8.

In central Gaza, four people were killed in Israeli tank shelling, and their bodies were brought to a local hospital. Family members told The Associated Press they were killed as they tried to move to northern Gaza, where Hamas terrorists claim Israel's military is preventing people from returning to their homes.

Israel has carried out near-daily air raids on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million has sought refuge from fighting elsewhere. It has also vowed to expand its ground offensive against the Hamas terrorist group to the city on the border with Egypt despite calls for restraint, including from the United States.

The war has devastated Gaza's two largest cities and left a swath of destruction. Around 80% of the territory's population have fled to other parts of the besieged coastal enclave.

Information from The Associated Press and Newsmax writer Eric Mack were used to compile this report.