Tags: israel | protesters | knesset | judicial | reasonableness standard bill | jerusalem

Protesters Clash With Police at Knesset, Dozens Arrested

By    |   Monday, 24 July 2023 09:44 AM EDT

With the Knesset set to conduct a second reading of the Reasonableness Standard Bill, thousands of protesters gathered at the entrances to the Knesset building in Jerusalem.

Israel Police announced the arrest of six protesters who were blocking roads and ignoring instructions to clear the streets.

One protester was hurt when police used a water cannon to disperse crowds reportedly attempting to overturn police barricades.

Another group of protesters began breaking through a barricade near a portion of Jerusalem's Wohl Rose Garden before being met by horse-mounted police officers who stopped them.

With voting on the Reasonableness Standard Bill expected to end this evening, tensions and unrest are escalating among those gathered outside the Knesset.

Police say they have arrested 19 people at the protests in Jerusalem so far.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.

Monday, 24 July 2023 09:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

